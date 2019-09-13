Western Un Co (WU) Position Maintained by Centurylink Investment Management Company; Sol Capital Management Co Has Lowered Stake in Citigroup (C) by $321,300

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 41,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $70.15. About 10.90M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 20,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 70,037 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 49,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 3.86M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Bank (Uk) holds 0.04% or 113,062 shares in its portfolio. Fort Lp, a Maryland-based fund reported 131,825 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 110,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Tctc Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Korea Invest Corporation, Korea-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation owns 28,482 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company owns 324,315 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership accumulated 386,498 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp owns 140,132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 0.37% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Pennsylvania-based First National has invested 0.14% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Mariner has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 2.37 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fil Limited holds 296 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,107 shares to 23,678 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,984 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marco Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 37,437 shares. Alps Advisors Inc reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 9,700 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Com. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp has 4,188 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity accumulated 0.26% or 695,248 shares. Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Management Llc has invested 1.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinnacle Assoc has 0.82% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 499,515 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 81,292 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Sage Fin Gp holds 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 450 shares. Kings Point Management invested in 0.01% or 625 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 6,318 shares. The Texas-based Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Continental Advisors Lc has invested 1.65% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.86 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.