Western Un Co (WU) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake Maintained by Eminence Capital Lp

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 37.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 21,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 35,693 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659,000, down from 56,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 6.22 million shares traded or 12.05% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 76,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.22M, up from 3.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.99 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Western Union Analysts Review Q1 Miss; Mizuho Calls Stock ‘Value Trap’ – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Partnership With Amazon Is A Growth Catalyst For Western Union – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Union Now at Robert Dyas Across the UK – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% or 1,267 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0.04% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 28,525 shares stake. First Republic Investment Incorporated holds 0.01% or 58,299 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 691,209 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 2,058 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc stated it has 62,186 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 141,898 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 34,578 shares. Gyroscope Capital Gp Limited Company has 18,176 shares. Laffer Invests owns 108,047 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 0.01% or 284,527 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company holds 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 315 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0% or 2,067 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,753 shares to 13,301 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 43,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 403,656 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $193.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 149,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.04% or 28,476 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company reported 1.33 million shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management holds 3.91M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 122,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. B T Management Dba Alpha Management owns 60,371 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Pinebridge Lp reported 0.19% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Centre Asset Mgmt invested in 1.86% or 175,230 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bridges Inv Management Inc has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.06% or 10,458 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Southern Co, CF Industries Holdings and National-Oilwell Varco – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades CF Industries On Strong Q2, Improving 2020 Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.