Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) Holding Maintained by Tsp Capital Management Group Llc; Herald Investment Management LTD Has Upped Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Holding by $880,000 as Stock Value Declined

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 146,314 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 96,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 455,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05 million, up from 358,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 8.47M shares traded or 56.86% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 20,000 shares to 318,382 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO).

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Deere (DE) Up 15.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on September 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Savanna Capital Corp. Enters Into Definitive Agreement With Varianz Corp. – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Stocks to Win Big From a Protracted Trade War – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hillhouse-backed Topsports launches up to $1.2 bln Hong Kong IPO -term sheet – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 86,660 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 32,567 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited owns 10,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Citadel Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 94,550 shares. Walleye Trading Limited owns 16,543 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 90,000 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 5,320 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Conestoga Advsr Ltd has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,141 shares. 521,435 were reported by Geode Capital Lc. Lpl Finance Ltd invested in 0% or 5,298 shares. Moreover, Rothschild And Communication Asset Mngmt Us has 0.35% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,482 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Adage Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 226,413 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 46,664 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 850,437 were reported by Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Pitcairn Com has 0.06% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 151,182 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi reported 16,275 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 208,769 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd invested in 89 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 780,541 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 0.01% or 394,679 shares.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Amazon Wants a Larger Share of Cash-Paying Retail Consumers – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Guggenheim Upgrades Western Union Co. (WU) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Box, iRobot, Kimberly-Clark, Match, Oracle, Pinterest, Seattle Genetics, Texas Instruments and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 27, 2019.