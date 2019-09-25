Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Boosted Its Position; Frontfour Capital Group Cut Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake by $1.89 Million as Share Value Declined

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 96,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 455,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05 million, up from 358,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 5.56M shares traded or 5.69% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 55.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 36,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 28,681 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 65,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 997,836 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Com accumulated 0% or 35,513 shares. Mcmillion Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 2,450 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 213,000 shares. 58,789 were reported by National Pension. Principal Fin Gp reported 781,682 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 45,582 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 70,814 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office owns 93 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 170,715 shares. Whitnell & has 700 shares. Whittier Tru Company has 4,555 shares. Daiwa Group Inc Inc accumulated 16,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg has 0.09% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Community Fin Services Group reported 0.1% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc, which manages about $447.90M and $47.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd by 591,542 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

