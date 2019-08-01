Western Un Co Com (WU) Shareholder Intrepid Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $644,850; As Csx (CSX) Stock Value Declined, Valinor Management Has Upped Stake by $19.21 Million

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 337,381 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 373,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 4.89M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 259,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.78M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $67.69. About 4.49 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Futures edge lower as Netflix tumbles – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Stocks book back-to-back losses; Dow transports tumble 3.6% as CSX shares plunge – MarketWatch” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Stock CSX Has Returned An Annual Average Return Of 23% Over The Last 10 Years – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “11 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nu Skin, Mallinckrodt, Tellurian, Yatra – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 264,212 shares to 469,488 shares, valued at $85.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 572,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 889,852 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability owns 0.31% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 16,179 shares. Indiana Tru And Invest Management Company reported 0.2% stake. Howland Cap Mgmt Lc reported 9,550 shares stake. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hbk Invs LP stated it has 0.16% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lynch & Associate In has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 301,672 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 2.68 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. 23,543 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Blair William & Il reported 0.01% stake. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.5% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). St Germain D J Incorporated reported 4,052 shares stake.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) by 102,930 shares to 294,110 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 8,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.03% or 486,733 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru has invested 0.05% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation reported 22,456 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co has 17,763 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 165,197 shares. Boston Rech holds 164,560 shares. Mariner Limited Com accumulated 29,229 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 198,876 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Flippin Bruce And Porter has invested 1.93% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Johnson Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Assetmark holds 0% or 4,113 shares in its portfolio. 573,641 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.06M shares.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Union declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Union to Release Second Quarter Results on August 1, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Western Union Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Union Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.