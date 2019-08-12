Western Un Co Com (WU) Holding Raised by Pggm Investments; Hartford Financial Management Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $517,422; Market Valuation Rose

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 89,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.40M, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.37. About 3.19M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2′ Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 74.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 4,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 9.71M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – New Hampshire AG: 38 State Attorneys General Ask Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for Information on Facebook’s Business Practices; 30/05/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg and CTO Mike Schroepfer closed out the first evening of #CodeCon 2018 last night – watch the full video and read the transcript of their interview with @karaswisher and @pkafka here; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS HIS PERSONAL DATA WAS INCLUDED IN DATA IMPROPERLY SHARED WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 05/04/2018 – Australia Privacy Watchdog Launches Facebook Probe; 17/05/2018 – Top proxy adviser ISS recommends Facebook investors withhold support from 5 directors, including CEO Zuckerberg; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Spurned advances may have provoked Texas shooting; 11/04/2018 – U.S. HOUSE HEARING WITH FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK TO REQUIRE VERIFICATION OF ID AND LOCATION FOR PEOPLE RUNNING ISSUE ADS, NOT JUST ELECTION ADS AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED; 29/04/2018 – Just because some people don’t want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to do so themselves; 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) by 199,673 shares to 560,527 shares, valued at $41.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:SUI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,000 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.