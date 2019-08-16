Western Un Co Com (WU) Holding Held by Horizon Investments Llc; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Argent Trust Company Has Increased Position

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 491 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, up from 4,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.96M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 26,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 159,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 132,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 5.62 million shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,934 are owned by Sns Gp Limited Liability Company. Antipodean Ltd Com invested in 3,650 shares or 4.62% of the stock. Jones Financial Cos Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,334 shares. Cadinha Co Ltd Co has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,847 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 16.66 million shares. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,092 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 10.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Mkts stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Williams Jones And Limited Liability Company owns 49,711 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Inc holds 1.29% or 75,568 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Creative Planning holds 93,704 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc holds 12,061 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The accumulated 100,501 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,605 shares to 8,998 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 17,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,392 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Logistics Stocks to Buy and Sell – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (NYSE:AWK) by 3,893 shares to 13,923 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 139,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,431 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).