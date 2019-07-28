Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) to pay $0.05 on Aug 21, 2019; National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Has 1 Sentiment

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:WNEB) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Western New England Bancorp Inc’s current price of $9.40 translates into 0.53% yield. Western New England Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 19,382 shares traded. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WNEB News: 26/03/2018 Western New England Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Western New England Bncp Declares Quarter Dividend of 4c; 24/04/2018 – Western New England Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 24/04/2018 – Western New England Bncp Total Assets Were $2.1 Billion at March 31; 24/04/2018 – Western New England Bncp 1Q EPS 12c; 24/04/2018 – WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP INC WNEB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.12; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western New England Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WNEB); 24/04/2018 – Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 125 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 125 cut down and sold stakes in National Fuel Gas Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 61.38 million shares, down from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding National Fuel Gas Co in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 104 Increased: 79 New Position: 46.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Westfield Bank that provides community banking services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $251.01 million. The firm accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and repurchase agreements. It has a 17.94 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loans comprising business installment loans, vehicle and equipment financing, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans to finance the purchase of apartment buildings, business properties, and multi-family investment properties; construction loans to the developers of commercial and residential properties; residential real estate loans and originations; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 1.17 million shares traded or 89.46% up from the average. National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has risen 10.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. NFG’s profit will be $61.28 million for 16.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company for 258,678 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Llc owns 5.83 million shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 230,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.84% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.35 million shares.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company has market cap of $3.98 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. It has a 13.57 P/E ratio. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.