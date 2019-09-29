Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (WNEB) EPS Estimated At $0.13; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)

Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report $0.13 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. WNEB’s profit would be $3.55M giving it 18.40 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Western New England Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 50,839 shares traded or 50.86% up from the average. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WNEB News: 24/04/2018 – Western New England Bncp Total Assets Were $2.1 Billion at March 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western New England Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WNEB); 24/04/2018 – Western New England Bncp Declares Quarter Dividend of 4c; 26/03/2018 Western New England Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP INC WNEB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.12; 24/04/2018 – Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Western New England Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 24/04/2018 – Western New England Bncp 1Q EPS 12c

Among 4 analysts covering Sainsbury J PLC (LON:SBRY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sainsbury J PLC has GBX 310 highest and GBX 180 lowest target. GBX 238.75’s average target is 7.30% above currents GBX 222.5 stock price. Sainsbury J PLC had 33 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Friday, April 26. The stock of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. Berenberg maintained the shares of SBRY in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, May 2. See J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

26/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 275.00 Maintain

25/09/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

24/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Upgrade

24/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

23/09/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

23/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 275.00 Upgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 245.00 New Target: GBX 240.00 Upgrade

19/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 340.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Downgrade

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Westfield Bank that provides community banking services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $261.18 million. The firm accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and repurchase agreements. It has a 18.26 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loans comprising business installment loans, vehicle and equipment financing, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans to finance the purchase of apartment buildings, business properties, and multi-family investment properties; construction loans to the developers of commercial and residential properties; residential real estate loans and originations; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

The stock increased 0.86% or GBX 1.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 222.5. About 4.84 million shares traded. J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

