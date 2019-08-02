Western Midstream (WES) Got Lower UBS Rating And $27.0000 Target; Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) Covered By 1 Bulls

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) was cut by UBS from Buy rating to Neutral rating in a report revealed to investors and clients on Friday, 2 August. The firm currently has a $27.0000 target price on the stock. UBS’s target price means a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous stock close.

Among 2 analysts covering Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pattern Energy Group had 3 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of PEGI in report on Sunday, March 3 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research downgraded Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) on Monday, February 4 to “Underperform” rating. See Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) latest ratings:

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

04/02/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

Among 5 analysts covering Western Gas (NYSE:WES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Western Gas has $40 highest and $34 lowest target. $37’s average target is 39.62% above currents $26.5 stock price. Western Gas had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by Mitsubishi UFJ to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Friday, February 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 18 by Wells Fargo.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company has market cap of $12.01 billion. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It has a 17.16 P/E ratio. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 147 investors sold Western Midstream Partners, LP shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.14 million shares or 98.68% less from 86.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 1.07M shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.01% or 27,925 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Pattern Energy Group Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 1.79M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 688,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 615,965 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 0% or 700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Valley Advisers invested in 200 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Alps Advsr reported 0.01% stake. D E Shaw And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Ftb Advsr holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Arrow Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 1,000 shares.