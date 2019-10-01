Western Midstream (WES) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup; The Target Price per Share is Set to $26.0000; NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (NSANF) Sellers Decreased By 2.41% Their Shorts

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NSANF) had a decrease of 2.41% in short interest. NSANF’s SI was 4.20 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.41% from 4.30 million shares previously. With 8,400 avg volume, 500 days are for NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NSANF)’s short sellers to cover NSANF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 715 shares traded. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) had its stock rating noted as Buy by analysts at Citigroup. Citigroup currently has a $26.0000 TP on the $11.28 billion market cap company or 4.46% upside potential. This was disclosed to clients in an analyst report on 1 October.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 0.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Western Midstream Partners, LP shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 29,855 shares or 97.39% less from 1.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Adams Asset Advisors Lc stated it has 29,245 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. WES’s profit will be $249.15 million for 11.31 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Western Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.65% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 2.02M shares traded or 45.14% up from the average. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46

Among 7 analysts covering Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Western Midstream Partners has $3700 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30’s average target is 20.53% above currents $24.89 stock price. Western Midstream Partners had 8 analyst reports since June 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 2. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3100 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. Bank of America maintained Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) rating on Thursday, August 1. Mitsubishi UFJ has “Neutral” rating and $3700 target.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company has market cap of $11.28 billion. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It has a 16.12 P/E ratio. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

