Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)’s Financial Results Comparing With TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP)

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners LP 30 4.99 N/A 1.53 17.70 TC PipeLines LP 37 4.27 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Midstream Partners LP and TC PipeLines LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% TC PipeLines LP 0.00% -23.8% -6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that Western Midstream Partners LP is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. TC PipeLines LP has a 0.67 beta and it is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Western Midstream Partners LP are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor TC PipeLines LP’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. TC PipeLines LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Western Midstream Partners LP and TC PipeLines LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners LP 0 7 1 2.13 TC PipeLines LP 2 1 0 2.33

Western Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential is 19.05% at a $30.5 average price target. TC PipeLines LP on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 average price target and a -4.09% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Western Midstream Partners LP seems more appealing than TC PipeLines LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Midstream Partners LP and TC PipeLines LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.2% and 68.6%. About 0.1% of Western Midstream Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 23.96% are TC PipeLines LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Midstream Partners LP -11.21% -11.21% -13.71% -18.08% -28.13% -2.63% TC PipeLines LP -0.37% 5.72% 13.86% 23.22% 28.5% 26.06%

For the past year Western Midstream Partners LP has -2.63% weaker performance while TC PipeLines LP has 26.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Western Midstream Partners LP beats TC PipeLines LP.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.