Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) to pay $0.62 on Aug 13, 2019; High Yield Income Fund (HYI) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) is expected to pay $0.62 on Aug 13, 2019. (NYSE:WES) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Western Midstream Partners LP’s current price of $30.35 translates into 2.04% yield. Western Midstream Partners LP’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 406,051 shares traded. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 15.80% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M

High Yield Income Fund Inc (HYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 20 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 14 sold and reduced equity positions in High Yield Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 5.70 million shares, down from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding High Yield Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 14 New Position: 6.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $351.09 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 936,260 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 912,281 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.33% invested in the company for 257,855 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 34,687 shares.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 70,414 shares traded or 3.54% up from the average. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) has risen 0.89% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Western Gas (NYSE:WES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Western Gas had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by MUFG Securities Americas Inc to “Hold” on Friday, February 15. The stock of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, February 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 12.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company has market cap of $13.75 billion. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It has a 20.27 P/E ratio. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

