Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Reaches $25.12 52 Week Low; Autonomy Capital LP Has Increased By $6.67 Million Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding

Autonomy Capital Lp increased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) stake by 175.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Autonomy Capital Lp acquired 266,802 shares as Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL)'s stock rose 65.72%. The Autonomy Capital Lp holds 419,002 shares with $10.69M value, up from 152,200 last quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia S A now has $4.94B valuation. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 576,134 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

The stock of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) hit a new 52-week low and has $23.11 target or 8.00% below today's $25.12 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $11.38 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $23.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $910.40 million less. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 551,773 shares traded. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company has market cap of $11.38 billion. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It has a 16.27 P/E ratio. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

Among 6 analysts covering Western Gas (NYSE:WES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Western Gas had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 18 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by Mitsubishi UFJ. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 2.

