Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Reaches $23.04 After 7.00% Down Move; Costco Wholesale (COST)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

The stock of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 769,967 shares traded. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTEThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $10.01 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $21.43 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WES worth $700.77M less.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 556 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 441 reduced and sold their stakes in Costco Wholesale Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 300.70 million shares, down from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Costco Wholesale Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 50 to 56 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 392 Increased: 437 New Position: 119.

More notable recent Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan to expand Saddlehorn pipeline capacity by 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Transportation Index – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Western Midstream Names New Chief Executive And Chief Operating Officers – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Western Gas (NYSE:WES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Western Gas has $40 highest and $2700 lowest target. $32.29’s average target is 40.15% above currents $23.04 stock price. Western Gas had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Mitsubishi UFJ. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. Bank of America maintained the shares of WES in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company has market cap of $10.01 billion. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It has a 14.92 P/E ratio. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 147 investors sold Western Midstream Partners, LP shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.14 million shares or 98.68% less from 86.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 27,925 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5.3% in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Reasons to Like Costco Stock Next Month – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation Bets on Heavy Industries Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.36M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has risen 25.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.13 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.