Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) EPS Estimated At $0.64; Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to report $0.64 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 106.45% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. WES’s profit would be $289.92 million giving it 12.32 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Western Midstream Partners, LP’s analysts see 113.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 71,618 shares traded. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 15.80% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT

Among 4 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lithia Motors had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 13. See Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) latest ratings:

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 10.55 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $118.7. About 105,837 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 9,370 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 390 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 6,457 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 150,257 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Ser, Colorado-based fund reported 79 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.02% or 10,273 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 12 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 93,224 shares. 23,019 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Captrust Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 9 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Moody Bancshares Tru Division holds 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 52 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has 4,300 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Df Dent & Communications Inc reported 26,750 shares.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company has market cap of $14.29 billion. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It has a 21.08 P/E ratio. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 147 investors sold Western Midstream Partners, LP shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.14 million shares or 98.68% less from 86.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.3% in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Moreover, Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) for 19,177 shares.