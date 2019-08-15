Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of Western Midstream Partners LP’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Western Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Western Midstream Partners LP and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Western Midstream Partners LP and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners LP N/A 31 17.70 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Western Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Western Midstream Partners LP is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Western Midstream Partners LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners LP 0 6 1 2.14 Industry Average 1.40 2.18 2.12 2.31

$32.83 is the consensus target price of Western Midstream Partners LP, with a potential upside of 45.01%. As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 20.46%. Based on the results shown earlier the research analysts’ view is that Western Midstream Partners LP’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Midstream Partners LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Midstream Partners LP -11.21% -11.21% -13.71% -18.08% -28.13% -2.63% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Western Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend while Western Midstream Partners LP’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Western Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Western Midstream Partners LP’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. Western Midstream Partners LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.37 shows that Western Midstream Partners LP is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Western Midstream Partners LP’s competitors are 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Western Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners LP’s rivals beat Western Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 6 factors.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.