Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Comparing side by side

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners LP 29 5.18 N/A 1.53 17.70 Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.61 20.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Western Midstream Partners LP and Enbridge Inc. Enbridge Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Western Midstream Partners LP. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Western Midstream Partners LP is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Enbridge Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Midstream Partners LP and Enbridge Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Western Midstream Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Competitively, Enbridge Inc.’s beta is 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Western Midstream Partners LP are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Enbridge Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Enbridge Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Western Midstream Partners LP and Enbridge Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners LP 0 7 1 2.13 Enbridge Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Western Midstream Partners LP’s average target price is $30.5, while its potential upside is 15.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.2% of Western Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 70.5% of Enbridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Western Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 9.2% are Enbridge Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Midstream Partners LP -11.21% -11.21% -13.71% -18.08% -28.13% -2.63% Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43%

For the past year Western Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend while Enbridge Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enbridge Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Western Midstream Partners LP.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.