Western Gas Partners LP (WES) Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Raised Its Position; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Wellington Shields Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Western Gas Partners Lp (WES) by 227.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 742,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.49M, up from 325,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Gas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 1.24 million shares traded or 19.07% up from the average. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 12,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 94,986 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 107,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 14.11M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.56% or 146,416 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Int Ca holds 10,790 shares. Altfest L J Co invested 0.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 57,504 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital invested in 0.38% or 263,661 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greenwood Gearhart owns 2.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 194,609 shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd Liability Com has 99,950 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Monetary Group holds 24,895 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Spectrum Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 21.56 million shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 2.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.02M shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru Inc has 1.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,762 shares to 211,242 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 147 investors sold WES shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.14 million shares or 98.68% less from 86.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) or 19,177 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 27,925 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.3% of its portfolio in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).