Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Equity Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 1.69 0.00 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.56 N/A 0.23 6.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Gas Equity Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Gas Equity Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4%

Analyst Ratings

Western Gas Equity Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Gas Equity Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.18% and 38% respectively. Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 77.93%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11%

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors TransGlobe Energy Corporation beats Western Gas Equity Partners LP.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.