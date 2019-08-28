Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Equity Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 1.69 0.00 Matador Resources Company 18 2.09 N/A 1.71 10.32

Demonstrates Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Matador Resources Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Matador Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Matador Resources Company 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Matador Resources Company’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 75.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Matador Resources Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.18% and 99.8%. Insiders held 77.93% of Western Gas Equity Partners LP shares. Comparatively, Matador Resources Company has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52%

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Matador Resources Company beats Western Gas Equity Partners LP.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.