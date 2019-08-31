Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Equity Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 1.69 0.00 Hess Corporation 61 2.91 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Hess Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Hess Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Hess Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Hess Corporation has a consensus target price of $72, with potential upside of 14.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Hess Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.18% and 96.2%. About 77.93% of Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Hess Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

Summary

Hess Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Western Gas Equity Partners LP.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.