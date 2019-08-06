Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Both Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Equity Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 1.69 0.00 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.19 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 demonstrates Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.18% of Western Gas Equity Partners LP shares and 80.5% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares. About 77.93% of Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Western Gas Equity Partners LP.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.