Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) Comparing side by side

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Equity Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 1.69 0.00 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.52 N/A 0.23 6.86

Table 1 highlights Western Gas Equity Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Gas Equity Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.18% and 38% respectively. 77.93% are Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11%

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TransGlobe Energy Corporation beats Western Gas Equity Partners LP.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.