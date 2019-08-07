Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Comparing side by side

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Equity Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 1.69 0.00 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Crescent Point Energy Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Crescent Point Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 23.18% and 42.42% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 77.93% of Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, 0.68% are Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.