Analysts expect Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) to report $-0.10 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Western Energy Services Corp.’s analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.24. About 25,000 shares traded. Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BANG & OLUFSEN B ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BGOUF) had an increase of 0.06% in short interest. BGOUF’s SI was 464,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.06% from 463,800 shares previously. It closed at $6.09 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bang & Olufsen a/s designs, develops, and markets audio and video products in Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $253.35 million. It operates through two divisions, Bang & Olufsen and B&O PLAY. It has a 11.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers televisions, music systems, loudspeakers, telephones, and multimedia products; wireless speaker systems, Bluetooth speakers, and earphones; amplifiers and sound systems; in-ceiling and in-wall speakers; and applications and accessories.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $23.93 million. The firm operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services.