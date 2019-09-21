Western Digital (WDC) Valuation Rose While Stone Ridge Asset Management Trimmed by $681,500 Its Holding; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Lowered Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $314,600; Valuation Rose

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 80,644 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, down from 95,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 8.86M shares traded or 56.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 15,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181,000, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 9.63 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.04M for 9.78 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. by 61,000 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp. Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Adirondack Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2,646 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 32,225 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Paloma Management Co has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.15% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Principal Group holds 1.42 million shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Company has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 38,982 shares. West Family Invs reported 2.59M shares or 7.65% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2.48M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp accumulated 500,000 shares. City Holdg stated it has 6,410 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & holds 0.01% or 29,659 shares. Alberta Investment accumulated 46,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Palladium Partners Limited Co invested in 9,710 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 470,134 shares. Everence Inc owns 5,265 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 60,113 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hrt Limited Company accumulated 30,079 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Korea-based Natl Pension has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Signaturefd Lc accumulated 958 shares or 0% of the stock. Contrarius Mgmt stated it has 388,877 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd reported 2.79 million shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Republic Mngmt holds 0.05% or 201,911 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 14,100 shares to 32,704 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Kelly Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA).

