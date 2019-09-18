Western Digital (WDC) to pay $0.50 on Oct 22, 2019; Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Has 1.25 Sentiment

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 119 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 95 reduced and sold their positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 92.19 million shares, up from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 67 Increased: 81 New Position: 38.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:WDC) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Western Digital Corp’s current price of $63.91 translates into 0.78% yield. Western Digital Corp’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 2.59M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 2.72M shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR

Edmp Inc. holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for 239,413 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 244,750 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has 1.12% invested in the company for 204,578 shares. The California-based Ar Asset Management Inc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Green Street Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 88,600 shares.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.37M for 7.10 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 2 Stocks, and That’s a Mistake – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thoughts on 9.9% Dividend Yielder Tanger Factory Outlet – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Mistake You Are Making With Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: The Safety Of The Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It has a 20.45 P/E ratio. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold Western Digital Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 8,294 shares. Fincl Svcs invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Saturna Cap Corp owns 6,500 shares. Alps Advisors, Colorado-based fund reported 975,858 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 125,619 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corp invested in 135,958 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr accumulated 53,862 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Limited Liability Corp invested in 56,418 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Clearbridge Limited Liability Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 9.99M shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 222,843 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 80,644 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WDC, MU gain on positive pricing note – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Digital (WDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, LVS, WDC – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital acquires Kazan Networks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.92 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -13.61% below currents $63.91 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 26 by Robert W. Baird. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, September 6 by Benchmark. Citigroup maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of WDC in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. Longbow maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $7600 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Benchmark. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9.