Western Digital (WDC) to pay $0.50 on Oct 22, 2019; Mesabi Trust (MSB) Shorts Lowered By 12.07%

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:WDC) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Western Digital Corp’s current price of $64.70 translates into 0.77% yield. Western Digital Corp’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.7. About 3.44 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) had a decrease of 12.07% in short interest. MSB’s SI was 119,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.07% from 135,900 shares previously. With 53,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)’s short sellers to cover MSB’s short positions. The SI to Mesabi Trust’s float is 0.91%. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 61,844 shares traded. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has declined 2.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB); 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold Western Digital Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.15 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -14.67% below currents $64.7 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Benchmark to “Sell”. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5900 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Underperform”.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company has market cap of $338.37 million.