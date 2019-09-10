Western Digital (WDC) to pay $0.50 on Oct 22, 2019; Advanta Home Equity Loan Trust 1993-3 (IART)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Advanta Home Equity Loan Trust 1993-3 (IART) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 112 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 88 cut down and sold their stakes in Advanta Home Equity Loan Trust 1993-3. The investment managers in our database reported: 69.24 million shares, down from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Advanta Home Equity Loan Trust 1993-3 in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 70 Increased: 73 New Position: 39.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:WDC) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Western Digital Corp’s current price of $62.75 translates into 0.80% yield. Western Digital Corp’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.75. About 3.24 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC)

Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for 5.47 million shares. Falcon Point Capital Llc owns 80,729 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 2.06% invested in the company for 508,838 shares. The New York-based Broadfin Capital Llc has invested 1.63% in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 182,585 shares.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $5.19 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 52.4 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.22 million for 23.48 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.09 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.

Among 11 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Western Digital has $7000 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $53.32’s average target is -15.03% below currents $62.75 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, September 4. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was downgraded by Benchmark on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell”. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Benchmark. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Western Digital Corporation shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 965,863 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 354,538 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ironwood Investment Limited Company holds 10,190 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Loews, a New York-based fund reported 440,000 shares. Proshare Ltd owns 224,254 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.36% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 578 shares. Intrepid Mgmt holds 0.15% or 6,612 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp reported 6.90M shares. Coastline Tru holds 0.07% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 9,834 shares. Signaturefd accumulated 1,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund reported 5,783 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company holds 1.39 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.