Western Digital (WDC) Stock Rose While Permit Capital Lifted Its Position; Lakeland Finl (LKFN) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 3073.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 129,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The hedge fund held 133,307 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 68,415 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20B market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.79M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Inc holds 0.05% or 188,251 shares. Argi Svcs Ltd invested in 63,699 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 677,325 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 29 shares. Villere St Denis J & Llc holds 1.49M shares or 4.69% of its portfolio. American Int Gp accumulated 7.10M shares. Shell Asset Co holds 0.28% or 268,250 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 14,203 are owned by Srb. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 150,747 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Strs Ohio reported 541,607 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $22,400 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold LKFN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership reported 8,590 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 97 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank reported 89,264 shares. Moreover, Grp Inc has 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 0.02% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Ameritas Prtn Incorporated has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Legal & General Grp Pcl has 5,084 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Carroll Associates Inc owns 38 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Com reported 210,102 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Moreover, Stieven Advisors LP has 1.1% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Ckw Financial Group owns 2,946 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.