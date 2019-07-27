Western Digital (WDC) Stock Price Declined While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position by $2.13 Million; Sns Financial Group Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $3.78 Million; Shares Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 21.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 44,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,651 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 209,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 2.87 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 260.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE) by 57,880 shares to 7,775 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,674 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know About Western Digital Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:WDC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Western Digital (WDC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

