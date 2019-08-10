Western Digital (WDC) Stake Maintained by Permit Capital Llc; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shareholder Saybrook Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $653,604 as Shares Declined

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 3.46M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 45,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 48,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 0.15% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 208,938 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 82,365 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 43,425 shares. Architects Inc invested 0.18% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 87,646 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 208,988 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Co holds 1,026 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 99,430 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Management Ab. Allstate stated it has 14,888 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advent Cap Mgmt De reported 0.01% stake. Asset Mngmt One Communications has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 62,500 were accumulated by Moore Lp. Cypress Cap Limited Com (Wy) holds 200 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 9,002 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rampart Management Llc invested in 0.23% or 10,736 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 3,290 shares. Moors And Cabot invested 0.74% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rothschild Invest Corp Il has 13,878 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.45% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Aviva Plc stated it has 101,267 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru reported 1,330 shares. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1.5% or 31,384 shares. At Bank & Trust accumulated 5,098 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Acg Wealth accumulated 4,260 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 57,665 shares. Chem Bank & Trust accumulated 0.09% or 4,094 shares. 1,282 are owned by Verus Financial. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 51,443 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. Another trade for 525 shares valued at $100,546 was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F.. 519 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

