Western Digital (WDC) Stake Boosted by Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc; Torray Has Cut Its Charles Schwab (SCHW) Position by $331,842 as Shares Declined

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 7,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 430,021 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.39 million, down from 437,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 7.50M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 20,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 2.88 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 173,800 shares to 382,580 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Genmab Adr (GMXAY).

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.82 million for 13.64 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. On Friday, May 3 Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. Mufg Americas holds 248,151 shares. Commercial Bank accumulated 0.26% or 52,967 shares. Hanson Doremus Mgmt accumulated 1.53% or 108,719 shares. 85,757 are owned by Daiwa Gru Incorporated Inc. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.34% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,820 shares. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Reilly Finance Ltd Company reported 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Graybill Bartz Assocs Limited owns 53,990 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd invested in 0.13% or 403,963 shares. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.57% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Fdx Advsrs reported 21,760 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Central Natl Bank And Trust stated it has 125,732 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6,615 shares to 80,083 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,125 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).