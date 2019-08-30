Western Digital (WDC) Shares Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped by $1.82 Million Its Stake; Coldstream Capital Management Stake in At&T (T) Increased as Share Value Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 429.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 86,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 106,196 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 20,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 15.13M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 37,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 111,920 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 74,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 3.91 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M

