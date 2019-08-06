Western Digital (WDC) Shares Rose While Aviance Capital Management Has Boosted by $3.43 Million Its Stake; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.79 Million as Stock Price Rose

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 1157.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 71,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 77,580 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 6,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 5.81 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 17,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 361,523 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.60 million, down from 379,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 8.36 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan seen getting top role in WeWork IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 2,168 shares to 28,519 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 16,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,862 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Inc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,066 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.88% or 13,943 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11.54M shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tompkins Financial, New York-based fund reported 55,528 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Park Oh reported 3.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Gru has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Fincl In holds 0.92% or 12,195 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 25,206 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Company invested in 41,624 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Oakwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Ca has 94,216 shares. Barbara Oil Com stated it has 4.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 92,473 shares. Legacy Capital Inc invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 25,633 shares to 2,106 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 169,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,657 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Llc holds 1.49 million shares or 4.69% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 12,215 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Com invested in 0.1% or 6,313 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 21,483 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 41,604 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company holds 32,697 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 27,718 shares. Westpac Bk reported 259,492 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 1,026 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 14,256 are held by Atria Invests Ltd Co. Moreover, Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.6% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 995,100 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus owns 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 85,301 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.41% stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 114,395 shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Digital (WDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MHK, BZH, WDC – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Digital Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UVE, AMD, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.