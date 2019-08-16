Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Prudential Financial Cut Position; Ameritas Investment Partners Increased Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $1.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 80.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 7,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 9,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $228.43. About 268,934 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 87,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 829,656 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87M, down from 917,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 2.15M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.