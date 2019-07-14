Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Primecap Management Company Has Raised Its Stake by $10.66 Million as Share Value Declined; As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Cut Stake

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 94,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,041 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 278,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 222,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 746,380 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.87 million, up from 524,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.58 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) by 8,136 shares to 444,664 shares, valued at $25.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 605,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.22M shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield has 550 shares. Shell Asset Communication stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 40,864 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,778 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 5,000 were reported by Brown Advisory Secs. Sprott Inc reported 190,000 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,080 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Wolverine Asset Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Blb&B Advisors Ltd Com has 0.22% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 39,378 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 172,274 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.05% or 965,863 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Co owns 132 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hanson Doremus Investment holds 3,364 shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 13,462 shares to 94,547 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 47,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,287 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Excnge Trd Alphadex (FNY).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, TWTR, CELG – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Karyopharm Gets Accelerated FDA Approval for Myeloma Drug – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late to Buy Celgene Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers to Sell Otezla for Celgene Merger, Shares Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.