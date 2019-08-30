Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Permit Capital Lifted Stake by $888,000; As Yy (YY) Share Price Declined, Holder All-Stars Investment LTD Has Decreased Stake

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 454,366 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500.

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.57. About 148,660 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 430,572 shares. Sei Invs invested in 190,056 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Co reported 38 shares stake. Pennsylvania holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 126,364 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 200 were reported by M&R Cap Mgmt. Toth Finance Advisory Corp invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Principal Financial has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Fdx Advisors reported 7,927 shares. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Lp has 2.84% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 4.41M shares. Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 230,166 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 140,018 shares. Huntington State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).