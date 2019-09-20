Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Lowered Stake by $1.16 Million; Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose While Wright Investors Service Has Raised Its Holding

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 2,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 28,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, up from 26,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $228.12. About 3.00M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 24,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 39,692 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 64,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 3.84M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, LVS, WDC – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,962.88 down -10.51 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.08% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 209,989 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability has 990,807 shares. 10 owns 30,541 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 147,757 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Evergreen Capital Llc invested in 41,516 shares. Utah Retirement has 55,265 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Amp Capital stated it has 95,895 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 29,683 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 1,084 shares. 60,414 were reported by James Rech Inc. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Td Asset Incorporated invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VBK) by 2,177 shares to 26,997 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Registered Inv Advisor has 1.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2,684 were reported by Df Dent &. Martingale Asset L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 202,912 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 4,838 shares. John G Ullman & Assocs invested in 0.04% or 999 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 4,513 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.52% or 4,178 shares. Cim Limited Company holds 0.14% or 1,980 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.91% or 66,617 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc stated it has 26,480 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 29,069 shares. Huber Capital Mgmt has 1.75% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 70,900 shares. Reliant Invest Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 3.65% or 23,188 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.99 million shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Montag A Associate holds 1.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 100,176 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,770 shares to 1,665 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,946 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.