Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $726,384 as Market Value Rose; Winch Advisory Services Has Raised Valero Energy Com (VLO) Holding by $999,768

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (VLO) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 11,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 37,509 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 25,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 270,808 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 15,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 64,438 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 79,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 406,402 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Exchange Capital owns 25,991 shares. Caxton Assoc LP accumulated 14,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Rdl Financial stated it has 1.41% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 20,799 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 218 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.12% or 927,643 shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 24,393 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust has 0.46% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 41,099 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 617,409 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc holds 8,038 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 134,395 are owned by Bb&T Corporation. Glenmede Com Na stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.96% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 8,466 shares. Insur Comm Tx invested 0.18% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB) by 640,172 shares to 1,933 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 11,096 shares to 137,203 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Divd (DES) by 14,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,152 were accumulated by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation owns 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 40 shares. Horizon Invests Lc reported 5,808 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc stated it has 33,293 shares. Oak Associate Oh holds 0.64% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 219,520 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 3.32M shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 6 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 225,656 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 208,938 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.31M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 199,688 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 3,615 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 42,235 shares. James Invest stated it has 150,987 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 84,515 shares.