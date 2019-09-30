Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Position as Share Value Rose; Albemarle Com (ALB) Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $1.77 Million as Market Value Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 90.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 944,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 100,001 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 5.76 million shares traded or 10.43% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 25,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 86,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, up from 60,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 1.54 million shares traded or 8.89% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Stocks – U.S. Futures Attempt to Recover From Volatile Week – Yahoo Finance" on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "We Think Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance" published on August 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: "Comparing Revenue and Key Metrics For The Two Portable Memory Heavyweights, Seagate And Western Digital – Forbes" on September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $4.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $77.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 548,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $802.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,305 shares to 102,668 shares, valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,292 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance" on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Albemarle Struggles as Lithium Prices Continue to Fall – Motley Fool" published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: "Could Albemarle Corporation Be a Millionaire Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool" on February 16, 2019.