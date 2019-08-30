Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Decreased Position as Shares Rose; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Price Declined, Holder Brahman Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.42. About 1.35M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 41.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 15,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 21,778 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 36,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 3.03 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 73,460 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 135,433 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund owns 5,783 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hendley And Incorporated owns 55,395 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Manhattan has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Augustine Asset has invested 1.62% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ipg Investment Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Blb&B Ltd Com stated it has 0.22% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% or 7,427 shares. Axa owns 78,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moors Cabot holds 13,636 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

