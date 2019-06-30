Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Raised Position; As E Trade Financial Com New (ETFC) Valuation Rose, Holder Tributary Capital Management Cut Holding

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (ETFC) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 10,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, down from 24,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 4.82 million shares traded or 112.21% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 37,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,920 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 74,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 6.73% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 13.77M shares traded or 126.55% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $269.13M for 10.14 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. Roessner Karl A sold $2.17M worth of stock or 45,724 shares. 2,200 shares were bought by Chersi Robert J, worth $101,734 on Wednesday, January 30.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 21,363 shares to 197,690 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 14,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 14,700 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.43% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 31,297 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co stated it has 3,259 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & stated it has 128,256 shares. United Finance Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Sg Americas Securities Llc accumulated 44,669 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 0.43% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 161,218 are owned by Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership. The Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Lp invested in 0.03% or 8,156 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.23% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Renaissance Tech Ltd invested in 0.13% or 2.88 million shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 5,387 shares. Intrepid Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0.01% or 41,574 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company invested 0.11% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.47% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Prudential Plc holds 0.03% or 160,636 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Agf accumulated 816,103 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Brown Advisory Secs Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 199,688 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 46,885 shares.