Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Declined, New South Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 37,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 111,920 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 74,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 1.09 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 31,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3.06 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.82 million, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.87. About 481,347 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 991,532 shares. Everence Capital Management reported 9,215 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Contrarius Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 1.55% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 12,477 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.68% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 111,920 shares. Tegean Capital reported 70,000 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 5.82M were accumulated by National Bank Of Mellon. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.13M shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 73,652 shares. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 47 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 32,697 are owned by Regentatlantic Limited Co. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 717,129 shares. New York-based Amer Interest Group Inc has invested 1.3% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,903 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Western Digital Stock Gained 13.3% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: IDXX, WDC – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Seagate Technology a Solid Dividend Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital (WDC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd holds 0.5% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Aurora Invest Counsel has 0.88% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mai Cap accumulated 0.02% or 13,098 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.83% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gmt Capital holds 1.63% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.73M shares. Carroll Associates Incorporated has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 281 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 4.16M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 13,550 shares. Eagle Asset reported 97,126 shares. 3.06M are owned by New South Capital Incorporated. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 18,707 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 772,004 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 26,707 shares to 686,651 shares, valued at $187.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 60,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,381 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.