Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Aperio Group Trimmed Holding by $1.24 Million as Share Price Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $742,689 as Stock Rose

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 14,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.62M, down from 395,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 2.54 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 25,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,261 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 177,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 1.39 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,080 shares to 93,765 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Us Quality Div Grow (DGRW) by 21,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 101.47% or $3.46 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.33% EPS growth.

