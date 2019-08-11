Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Alps Advisors Cut Stake; As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Valuation Declined, Seven Post Investment Office LP Decreased Stake by $423,700

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital (WDC) by 24.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 258,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 790,111 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.97 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Western Digital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 3.46 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 160,811 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5,677 shares to 11,001 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 8,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.