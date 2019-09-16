Western Digital (WDC) Share Value Rose While Tegean Capital Management Has Decreased by $940,000 Its Position; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Trimmed American Tower (AMT) Position by $6.38 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 31,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 195,876 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.05 million, down from 227,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $216.81. About 858,552 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.05. About 3.24M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co reported 1.33M shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 39,224 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.16M shares. 204,600 are owned by Oak Oh. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 15,594 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 7,464 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 15,812 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 55,450 shares. Tegean Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 2.09% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 14,700 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) holds 0.02% or 721 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Tortoise Invest Management Lc holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. 7,645 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Westpac Banking Corporation has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8,141 shares to 330,213 shares, valued at $27.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 2,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).