Western Digital (WDC) Share Value Rose While Permit Capital Upped Holding by $888,000; Kopp Investment Advisors Holding in Neogenomics (NEO) Trimmed by $345,600

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 545,815 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 56,176 shares to 202,527 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.06M for 156.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

