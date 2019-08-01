Western Digital (WDC) Share Value Rose While Olstein Capital Management LP Raised Holding by $624,000; Gabalex Capital Management Decreased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $4.30 Million; Share Price Declined

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, up from 177,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 7.66M shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 10.22 million shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 12,500 shares to 56,500 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 241,979 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability reported 28 shares. Loews reported 440,000 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 683,630 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sprott has invested 1.98% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited invested in 54,104 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 20,764 shares. 12,637 were accumulated by Bokf Na. 462,733 were reported by Carlson Capital Lp. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 589 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.26% or 10.17M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.15% or 305,363 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 33,293 shares. Cna Financial accumulated 1.43% or 140,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 3.79 million shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 74,746 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 137,279 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stevens Capital Management LP owns 34,289 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi accumulated 6,501 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Acg Wealth holds 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 9,821 shares. First Mercantile reported 17,428 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 13,453 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.19% or 52,289 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 2,616 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.74% or 201,093 shares in its portfolio. Security Bancorp Of So Dak accumulated 15,875 shares or 0.87% of the stock.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 24.37 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.